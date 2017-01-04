Jeremiah Program coming to Rochester

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
poverty-project-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. -A program that’s been successful in many areas, including the twin cities, is heading to our area.

The Jeremiah Programs aims to help single mothers and their children get out of poverty. One way they do this is by assisting the mom’s with their career track and college education. As for the children, we are told there is a push to get them early childhood education. Officials in Rochester say the need is here and estimate about 20% of single mothers in Olmsted County are living in poverty.

Mayo Clinic is also helping launch the effort locally by donating $25,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s