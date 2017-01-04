Jeremiah Program coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -A program that’s been successful in many areas, including the twin cities, is heading to our area.

The Jeremiah Programs aims to help single mothers and their children get out of poverty. One way they do this is by assisting the mom’s with their career track and college education. As for the children, we are told there is a push to get them early childhood education. Officials in Rochester say the need is here and estimate about 20% of single mothers in Olmsted County are living in poverty.

Mayo Clinic is also helping launch the effort locally by donating $25,000.