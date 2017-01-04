Mason City man arrested on burglary charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man faces charges after allegedly being found in the basement of a home early Wednesday morning.

The Mason City Police Department received a call from a resident in the 1100 block of 9th St. SW shortly after 5 a.m. The resident heard what he believed were grunting and knocking sounds coming from the basement.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Joel Donaldson damaging the furnace, duct work and exhaust vents. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he is being held for second-degree burglary and having possession of a burglary tool. The burglary charge is a class C felony and the possession of a burglary tool is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Donaldson’s bond is currently set at $10,000 cash/surety.