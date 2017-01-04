Mayo offers food service workers proposal in outsourcing fight

Related Coverage SEIU disappointed as Mayo prepares to sign outsourcing agreement

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After 15 bargaining sessions and two informational pickets, Mayo Clinic representatives have presented the food service workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota with a comprehensive proposal as part of a transition to Morrison later this year.

The proposal presented Tuesday night addresses most priorities workers have been fighting for since the news was announced this summer, according to an SEIU news release.

The workers, many with decades of experience, have demanded that these jobs remain positions that support workers, their families, and the patients and staff they serve in Rochester, Albert Lea and across southern Minnesota.

The bargaining team is not issuing a recommendation for how members should vote, leaving the decision to the SEIU food service workers in Rochester and Albert Lea who would be covered by the agreement. After having time to review it, members will vote on Thursday, Jan. 12, and Friday, Jan. 13, to decide whether to accept the proposal.