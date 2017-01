Related Coverage Nora Springs postmaster indicted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The former Nora Springs postmaster who admitted to misappropriating money will not be going to prison.

DeAnn Lewman pleaded guilty to one count of false entry in exchange for 43 other counts being dropped. Federal prosecutors say Lewman took for her own use almost $3,000 in cash and stamps and nearly $3,100 meant to buy money orders.

She’s been ordered to pay $6,061.28 in restitution and must spend five years on probation.