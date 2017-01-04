Oronoco fire leaves home with $400K loss

ORONOCO, Minn. – Authorities are still investigating the cause of a house fire that left $400,000 in damage to an Oronoco home.

Fire crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to 522 Zumbro Hills Drive SW to see the side of the home was fully engulfed. No one was inside at the time and officials say there’s no indication that the blaze was suspicious in nature.

The Pine Island, Mazeppa and Rochester Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

Casey’s General Store provided responders with pots of coffee and water. The family is reportedly staying with neighbors.