Prison and fines for Hancock County police chase

BRITT, Iowa – Speeding away from authorities in Hancock County is sending a man to prison for five years.

42-year-old Antoine Lamont Smith was sentenced Wednesday. He was arrested on July 27 after a high speed chase that began on Highway 18 between Garner and Britt. It only ended after Smith ran over some stop sticks and tried driving on the rims of his front tires.

He pleaded guilty to eluding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and OWI – 1st offense. Smith was given two 5-year prison sentences, to run concurrently, and fined a total of $2,750.

Authorities say two deputies were hurt and two law enforcement vehicles were damaged in apprehending Smith.

As part of a plea deal, charges were dismissed for a May 30 incident where Smith was stopped while driving and Britt police allegedly found with a loaded handgun and marijuana under the passenger seat.