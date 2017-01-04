Rochester man allegedly beat, held woman captive

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly beat a woman over several days before fleeing from officers.

Authorities responded to the 4700 block of 14th Ave. SW on Tuesday on after the 32-year-old woman was able to text someone to call the police.

Officers say the suspect, 24-year-old Lawrence Chatman, of Rochester, popped out a screen window, jumped and ran to the victim’s vehicle to flee.

Police reportedly saw Chatman pull over, get out and then get back in the car before taking off, quickly passing cars in on the icy roads. Police lost sight of him around 18th Ave. NW.

Police say the victim is in the hospital. They believe the incident started a few days prior and she was not allowed to leave the home. She was reportedly left with two swollen, black eyes, a broken jaw and broken ribs. She reportedly had a domestic assault no contact order against Chatman, who has prior domestic assault convictions.

He currently faces charges of kidnapping, domestic abuse and fleeing in a motor vehicle, all of which are felonies.