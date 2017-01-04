Salvation Army Donation Goal

MASON CITY, Iowa – A local organization has reached one of its donation goals, thanks to generous donors in North Iowa.

The Salvation Army in Mason City kicked off its annual red kettle campaign in November and wrapped up the fundraiser on Christmas Eve.

Their goal for the campaign was to collect 90,000 dollars and organizers tell us they beat that goal, collecting a total of 100,000 dollars.

Janelle Cleaveland, the captain of the Salvation Army says the campaign’s success was all thanks to the support of their volunteers.

“Mason city is very blessed because we are 100% with volunteer bell ringers and some other locations are not that way, so we’re very thankful that we didn’t have to spend any money on that aspect. It was amazing that we had a lot of coverage in areas that were full for the whole 12 hour day.”

Despite the red kettle campaign’s success, they say they fell about 17,000 dollars short of their fundraising goal for 2016, but still have time to collect donation until the end of January.