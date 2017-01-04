Salvation Army gets food donation

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Salvation Army’s across the country have wrapped up their annual Red Kettle Campaign, but the one in Albert Lea is receiving food donations as well.

Employees at Trail’s Travel Center collected food donations the past couple of weeks for the Salvation Army.

Jason Mead, Case Worker for Salvation Army, says that help from businesses like that allows them to meet the needs of many people in Freeborn County.

“Donations from different groups and organizations mean that we’re able to help people in their time of need. Whatever that may be,” said Mead. “We don’t ever have to say that we can’t help you because we’re out of food. With donations we never have to say no.”

In 2016, the Salvation Army in Albert Lea was able to give out 210,000 pounds of food thanks to donations from the community.