Tips to help prevent burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa- A man is facing multiple charges after Mason City Police say he broke into a home Wednesday morning. In light of this break-in, crime prevention coordinator Jeremy Ryal provided some tips on how to keep your family safe.

Ryal said make sure to keep your doors and windows locked. He suggested leaving a light on, possibly with a timer, so it looks like someone is awake and home.

He said one of the best ways to defend your home is by getting to know your neighbors. “So that when we see something unusual or a neighbor sees something unusual, that they know to call the police and at least know to call you and say, ‘hey somebody came to your house and i didn’t recognize them.'”

Burglars often target homes when they think the owners are away. Ryal said he recommended having someone shovel your driveway, if you plan to take a trip this winter.