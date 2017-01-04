Two arrested for forgery in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people were booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail for what police are calling a “can redemption scam.”

35-year-old Joni Michelle Thayer and 34-year-old Kelsey Lewis Thayer of Mason City are both charged with forgery and are being held on $5,000 bond. They were arrested after a search warrant was executed at their home on Wednesday.

Police say the two redeemed hundreds of dollars’ worth of fraudulent refundable deposit tickets at a local business.  Those tickets are what you get for depositing old cans at so-called reverse vending machines, but the tickets redeemed by Joni and Kelsey Thayer were allegedly fake.

