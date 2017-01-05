17th Annual Carpenter Pool Tournament Jan. 6-8

CASEY WALSH By Published:
pool-tournament-vo

CARPENTER, Iowa- The 17th Annual Carpenter Pool Tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at the Carpenter Community Center.

Tim Johnson of Carpenter said more than 95 of the money raised from the weekend-long tournament will go towards cancer research.

Johnson said his family started the fundraiser after losing their mother to cancer in 2000. He said the tournament has grown from 43 teams the first year to about 90 teams.

“You want to give back, try and beat this thing [cancer],” said Johnson. “I guess it kind of blossomed from the first year. I have a brother, three sister and a lot of good friends,” said Johnson.

He said they’ve raised $409,000  for cancer research over the past 16 years.

