Charles City man gets 20 years on firearms violations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Charles City man has received a 20-year prison term after pleading guilty on Sept. 6, 2013, to possessing sawed-off shotguns and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Randy Patrie, 44, was previously sentenced to life imprisonment but, because of a Supreme Court decision in an unrelated case, his life sentence was overturned on appeal. As a result of the decision, Patrie could no longer be sentenced to life imprisonment because the maximum potential sentence was 20 years. The court sentenced him to that on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.

He was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Linda R. Reade. A special assessment of $200 was also imposed and he must serve a three-year term of supervised release. Patrie is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be taken to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Chickasaw and Floyd County Sheriff’s Offices and the Charles City Police Department.