Donation pick up ends for Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army will no longer pick up donated items in Rochester.

Major Jim Frye says the costs of staff, truck maintenance and fuel have risen too high and are taking money away from other programs. Items can still be dropped off at both South and North store locations.

“We apologize for this service discontinuation,” says Frye, “and hope you will continue to choose the Salvation Army Family Stores as a place to donate your charitable items to serve those in need in our community.”

The Rochester Salvation Army says the sale of donated items at its thrift stores generates $200,000 a year, creating 80 jobs and funding 30 programs such as the Good Samaritan Clinics, Transition Housing and the Food Pantry.

“We appreciate your donations over the years and we hope you will still consider donating to our stores,” says Frye.