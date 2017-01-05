Final sentence in Austin liquor store robbery

Leonard Booth
Leonard Booth

AUSTIN, Minn. – The third man convicted for robbing a liquor store is going to prison.

25-year-old Leonard Lamar Booth of Rochester was sentenced Thursday to 18 months behind bars, with credit for 350 days already served, for the Thanksgiving 2015 robbery of Apollo Liquor in Austin.  Booth pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

David Dorenzo and Levell Booth, both of Rochester, were already sentenced for their roles in the crime.  Dorenzo received three years of probation and Levell Booth got 17 months in prison.

