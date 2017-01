ROCHESTER, Minn. – Almost 11 months after his arrest, a man is pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

23-year-old Jesse Robert Dahl of Rochester entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in February, 2016, for two incidents involving a juvenile that allegedly happened in August, 2011.

He will be sentenced on March 27 in Olmsted County District Court.