High number of traffic fatalities

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa- According to the Iowa State Patrol, there was 401 traffic fatalities in 2016, including dozens in North Iowa

Floyd County Sheriff’s Department deputy Travis Bartz said there was 6 traffic fatalities in 2016. He said five of them happened on the Avenue of the Saints.

Bartz said it’s the most traffic fatalities they’ve had in the last 8 years. He said to help bring down the numbers,they’re going to be reminding people of the basics.

“We’re going to preach speed, seat belts, and pay attention while driving. Speed 10 mph might not seem like much, but in an impact in a collision, that 10 mph can be a difference between life and death,” said Bartz.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the preliminary number of traffic fatalities in Minnesota in 2016 is 397.