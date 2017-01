ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fight over cigarettes results in an assault conviction.

26-year-old Sharif Abbas Elkarib of Rochester was arrested in July and accused of 3rd and 5th degree assault. Authorities say an argument over cigarettes escalated to Elkarib injuring another man’s jaw.

He pleaded guilty to 5th degree misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 63 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.