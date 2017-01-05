Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, January 5th

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
HS Wrestling

Rockford 46, N-K 30

Osage 63, Clarksville 15

Osage 63, West Fork 15

St. Ansgar 42, North Butler 36

Central Springs 54, North Butler 18

Osage 48, N-P 13

Newman 51, Rockford 18

Central Springs 42, St. Ansgar 30

Newman 60, N-K 18

Owatonna 29, Albert Lea 28

Lake Mills 81, North Union 0

Lake Mills 79, WBM 0

Lake Mills 64, GHV 8

Clear Lake 28, Humboldt 33

HS GB

Alden-Conger 67, Madelia 52

Forest City 50, Central Springs 47

 

HS BB
Forest City 69, Central Springs 30

NRHEG 50, W-E-M 43

Chatfield 47, Fillmore Central 50

Charles City 71, H-D 35
HS Girls Hockey

Austin 4, Albert Lea 3 Final/OT

JC MB

NIACC 103, LPTC 86

 

