MASON CITY, Iowa – It took a while for a North Iowan to realize how big a winner he actually was.

60-year-old David Paulson of Mason City bought a “$50,000 Holiday Super Crossword” scratch game ticket on Christmas Eve. He checked it on his way to a friend’s holiday party and thought he won $5,000. Then his friend checked it and it turned out to be worth $50,000.

Paulson, who works at an automobile parts store, says he plans to buy a newer pickup truck with the money.