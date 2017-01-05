Luecht signs with NIACC

MASON CITY – Newman Catholic senior Morgan Luecht signed a national letter of intent Thursday to play golf at NIACC.

Luecht is the second golfer from Mason City to sign with the Lady Trojans. Mason City’s Ashley Alert signed with NIACC in December.

“We are excited to have her on the team,” NIACC coach Chris Frenz said. “She’s a great kid with an outstanding work ethic.

“She’s a very nice player and is very athletic. She is going to be a welcome addition to the NIACC Trojan family.”

Luecht placed 22nd at last spring’s Class 1A state golf tournament with a 96-94 – 200 and helped lead Newman to a sixth-place team finish.

“I wasn’t even really thinking about playing golf in college,” Luecht said, “and then (NIACC assistant Alexandria) coach Eckenrod reached out to me.

“Once I visited, I knew it was the right fit for me. The coaches are great and I can get a good education.”