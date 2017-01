ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Faribault man is now pleading guilty to inappropriately touching a young girl.

36-year-old Jeremiah John Dahl was arrested in May, 2016, and charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of touching a girl between the ages of 6 and 7 in Dover Township between June, 2014, and July, 2015.

On Thursday, he entered a guilty plea to one count in Olmsted County District Court. Sentencing for Dahl has been scheduled for February 13.