Peak alert issued for IA/MN cooperative

MiEnergy Cooperative is issuing a peak alert.

The coop, which provides electricity to more than 18,600 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, says it is necessary because of a high demand for power. The peak alert will begin at 4:50 pm and affects grain dryers, electrical heating systems and water heaters.

The peak alert is expected to last until 11 pm. Coop members are required to have backup systems capable of heating the entire house and water heaters large enough to provide hot water during these load control periods.

MiEnergy Coop is asking its members to reduce their use of electricity during this peak alert.