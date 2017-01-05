Rochester Art Center and People’s Food Co-Op launch Food = Art initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A core piece of the Destination Medical Center vision is to integrate the arts into the fabric of the city. The Rochester Art Center is collaborating with the People’s Food Co-Op to do just that. They are launching a new initiative called “Food = Art.”

“It’s all about sharing food and the process of food. So we’re looking at how food is harvested, the sustainability of food,” explains Chad Allen, the Director of Community Engagement for the Rochester Art Center.

They plan to host 10 events at the People’s Food Co-Op this year to engage the community in discussions about food. The events will also feature work from Rochester artists.

“It’s working intentionally on issues that affect our co-op and affect our community, talking about food and equity,” says Brad Smith with the People’s Food Co-Op. “We have that conversation in the co-op but we want to highlight it by bringing in local artists and talking about it in a different capacity.”

It’s one way the Art Center and Co-Op are working together to create and “art ecosystem.”

“We’re bringing together kind of a group of individuals to share art with the rest of the community, so we’re putting art on the bike trails, we’re putting art on the walls of places like the Co-Op, we’re also looking at how to get art into other locations like schools, or just on the streets,” Allen adds.