Salmon and Spinach Dish

Salmon with Orange Sauce
All you need:
1 tbsp olive oil
5 oz salmon portion
Salt and pepper, to taste
Juice of 2 oranges
1-2 tbsp butter, to taste
All you do:
1. Heat olive oil in sauté pan.
2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and place flesh side down in pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes on each side.
For sauce:
1. Heat the orange juice in sauté pan until it is reduced to a syrup consistency, about 3-4 minutes.
2. Add in 1-2 tbsp of butter and stir.
3. Serve sauce over cooked salmon.
Sautéed Spinach
All you need:
½ tbsp olive oil
1 tsp (or 2 cloves) of minced garlic
4 cups baby spinach
All you do:
1. Heat oil in a sauté pan. Add garlic and spinach.
2. Sauté until spinach reaches desired texture, about 3-4 minutes.