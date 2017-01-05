Salmon and Spinach Dish

Salmon with Orange Sauce

All you need:

1 tbsp olive oil

5 oz salmon portion

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 2 oranges

1-2 tbsp butter, to taste

All you do:

1. Heat olive oil in sauté pan.

2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and place flesh side down in pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes on each side.

For sauce:

1. Heat the orange juice in sauté pan until it is reduced to a syrup consistency, about 3-4 minutes.

2. Add in 1-2 tbsp of butter and stir.

3. Serve sauce over cooked salmon.

Sautéed Spinach

All you need:

½ tbsp olive oil

1 tsp (or 2 cloves) of minced garlic

4 cups baby spinach

All you do:

1. Heat oil in a sauté pan. Add garlic and spinach.

2. Sauté until spinach reaches desired texture, about 3-4 minutes.