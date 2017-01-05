What is and isn’t bullying?

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Students at Charles City Middle School are taking extra steps this week to learn how to fight bullying. Counselors are taking them through different activities and teaching them a five step program to identify bullying behaviors.

This week, the classes are doing team building, role playing and brainstorming activities to get them thinking about the subject. And school leaders say they hope the lessons are building blocks for the future.

“Help them learn the social skills they will need as they deal with people in life whether it’s in middle school or as they move into colleges and careers after school, dealing with people who are rude or mean and when to know the real difference when bullying behaviors are happening,” counselor Scotti Hagensick said.

The lessons continue through Friday and counselors say they’ve been a success, and plan to have future students take part in the activities as well.