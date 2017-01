ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two Rochester residents were arrested Thursday after Rochester police conducted a search warrant in two Motel 6 rooms.

Officers reportedly found 50 doses of LSD along with methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and $1,800 in cash. Police arrested 26-year-old Jessica Mehrkens and 33-year-old Patrick Henry.

The pair faces charges of third- and fifth-degree controlled substance possession and Henry faces an added charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun.