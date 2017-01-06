Crisis Intervention Services offering new support group

MASON CITY, Iowa – Crisis Intervention Services is offering a new type of support group to help to all who may have been impacted by sexual assault. The support group is for parents and caregivers of adolescent sexual abuse survivors.

Mary Ingham of Crisis Intervention Services says in the past they’ve offered one on one support for victims, but have never offered group support before. She says she hopes this will help those individuals expand their support network.

“Parents and caretakers of individuals that have been sexually abused have their own issues that they need to deal with,” Ingham said. “And we want to provide a safe space for them to talk about their feelings talk about what’s going on and meet with others that are going through a similar situation.”

If you would like to get involved with the group, just contact Crisis Intervention Services at 424-9133.