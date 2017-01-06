Federal approval for Air Choice One in Mason City

Related Coverage Air Choice One approved for next four years

MASON CITY, Iowa – Air Choice One will continue to provide air service to North Iowa.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved the selection of the carrier to fly in and out of the Mason City Municipal Airport for another four years. There are currently 12 weekly nonstop flights to Chicago and another 12 every week to the Twin Cities, as well as flights to St. Louis.

“Being selected by the community and the DOT to continue providing service is a great opportunity for our company,” says Air Choice One President/CEO Shane Storz. “We have invested in growing our service in these communities and are grateful to be selected to continue that investment. This has been a year of growth and expansion, and we’re excited to continue to build on that momentum in 2017 and beyond.”

The Mason City Airport Commission recommended that Air Choice One receive an extension on its Essential Air Service contract. It began providing air service to Mason City in 2014.