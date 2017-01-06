Fire breaks out at Rochester McDonald’s

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As employees at the 55th. St. NW and Highway 52 McDonald’s location were opening for business on Friday, a fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. According to a Fire Department news release, an employee found the fire behind one of the fryers before it spread to the oil in the fryer and the wall behind it.

Employees tried to extinguish the flames but were unable to completely put it out.

Rochester police officers sheltered the three on-duty employees in a squad car until the Fire Department ventilated the smoke out of the restaurant and until self-contained breathing apparatuses were no longer required.

Firefighters shut off the natural gas supply line to the fryer and the remaining flames went out. Fire damage was reportedly limited the fryer and the area around it. No one was hurt.

Authorities estimate the damage is less than $10,000 to the property. The business is closed until repairs to the appliance and kitchen cleaning are done. A reopening is expected later Friday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.