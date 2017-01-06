Mason City on “Iowa Journeys”

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mason City will be highlighted on an episode of Iowa Journeys. KIMT will air the episode Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Visit Mason City executive director Lindsey James said people with the television show filmed and conducted the interviews in the city in October. She said the upcoming episode will show how Mason City is not only a great place to visit, but also a place to live.

“We also wanted to highlight the many quality of life amenities we have for residents or people looking to relocate. There’s many opportunities here in the community for young people, young families, and I think sometimes that’s underestimated.”

James said the episode will show places such as Fat Hill Brew, Morman Clothiers, Historic Park Inn Hotel and Lime Creek Nature Center.