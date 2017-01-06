New sound masking system at hospital in Britt

BRITT, Iowa – A local hospital is taking extra steps to make sure their patients are getting all the rest and sleep they can. The new sound masking system was just installed this week to help drown out some of the noise at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. The speakers were put in the ceiling in patient’s rooms nearest to the nurse’s station and in the hallways.

“It really works like a white noise machine that you might have at home,” Acute Care Director Jen Weiland said. “It helps to mask any noises that are going on and helps to promote a restful environment for our patients.”

She says it also helps protect patients’ privacy by preventing conversations about their conditions and health history from being overheard.