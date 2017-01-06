Power outage in Osage

OSAGE, Iowa – The entire community of Osage briefly lost power Friday afternoon.

The police department says it happened around 2 pm and lasted for about 15 minutes.

Osage Municipal Utilities posted several messages on its Facebook page explaining what was happening. They say they were doing some needed work on one of their backup generators and needed to disconnect a 400 pound breaker. When the work was finished and they tried to reconnect the breaker, it jammed and forced them to shut down power for safety reasons.

Osage Municipal Utilities restored power and posted online that they summoned a crew from Cedar Rapids to fix the jam. They were able to keep power on to the community while repairs take place.