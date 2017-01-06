Sneak peak inside expanded Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The countdown is on for the official opening of the expanded Mayo Civic Center and on Friday we got a look inside.

One of the main pieces of the $84 million project is the massive ballroom, which can seat 4,000 people. It is the largest ballroom in the state and can divide into two or three sections. Also there will be additional meeting rooms on the lower level, which are mostly now complete. Officials tell us 1,400 tons of steel was used in this project which would make around 1,555 smart cars.

Officials tell us they are ready to open April 1.