Train derailment in Ellendale caused by “rail defect”

OMAHA, Nebraska – Union Pacific Railroad says it has determined the cause of the train derailment in southern Minnesota.

Four cars of a train on its way from St. Paul to North Platte, Nebraska, went off the tracks near Ellendale on November 11. A flammable gas leak forced the temporary evacuation of the town.

Calli B. Hite, Union Pacific director of corporate communications, says a rail defect caused the problem and when a small pile of railroad ties is removed before Monday, the site of the derailment will be finally be clear of all debris.

“We continue to appreciate the Ellendale community’s support as we restored operations and cleaned up the site,” says Hite.