Amber Alert issued for two Iowa boys

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Amber Alert has been issued in the case of two missing boys.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Landon and Morgan Griffin were abducted by their biological mother, 35-year-old Mary Andrea Purcell. The children were last seen with Purcell on December 28. Authorities say one of the boys has medical issues that need ongoing attention.

Purcell is believed to be driving a gold or brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with the license plate CRY371 and could be heading to Oregon or Minnesota. She is described as 5’ 2’’ and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Purcell has had her parental rights terminated and is wanted for a violation of a custody order.

Anyone with any information on the location of Marcy Purcell or Landor and Morgan Griffin is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 286-3333 or contact your local law enforcement agency.