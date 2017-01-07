Ice fishing program

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. – Although the cold may keep some indoors, Wendy Grove is not one of those people.

She brought along her grandson to Clear Lake for a fun day out on the ice.

“Well, we saw this advertised and we thought it would be a fun event for our grandson he loves to be outdoors and do some fishing and it was a sun shiny day so we decided to come and we had a lot of fun. It was chilly but it was a fun time,” says Wendy.

Wendy wasn’t the only one testing out the icy waters for the first time.

8 year-old Irena Symonds made a morning out of it with her aunt.

“What I like about it is that it’s just a little free program that you could come down here and you can just go ice fishing,” says Irena.

Wendy says although the cold might keep some away she and her grandson made sure to dress for the weather, but the fun also kept them warm.

“We were dressed warmly, really didn’t think about the cold. We did a walk around the lake too, along with the fishing and that was fun just walking around and we talked to a few of the other fishermen.”

“Well, that’s the key thing on a cold day like this you have to know how to dress. Dress in layers, make sure your heads covered and you’re wearing boots and all that kind of stuff. Pretty much all the kids I’ve seen today and adults are all dressed for the weather,” says Todd Von Ehwegen, Conservation Education Manager.

Wendy says although this is her first time at the event it most likely won’t be the last.

“This is a great opportunity to bring families together and share some time and do something fun and we were very glad to have seen this advertised.”