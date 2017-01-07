Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, January 7th

HS Boys Basketball

GHV 69, Algona 57

NRHEG 59, Hayfield 50

Osage 65, Belmond-Klemme 30

Forest City 59, Clear Lake 57

HS Girls Basketball

Algona 50, GHV 32

Clear Lake 55, Forest City 32

Newman 51, North Iowa 43 OT

Rockford 49, AGWSR 33

NAIA Men’s Basketball

Waldorf 107, Presentation 2OT

NAIA Women’s Basketball

Presentation 67, Waldorf 47

NJCAA Men’s Basketball

NIACC 97, Pure Prep 61

NJCAA Women’s Basketball

Iowa Western 77, NIACC 62

HS Wrestling

BCLUW 54, Rockford 26

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Rockford 18

Lake Mills 65, B-K 10

Lake Mills 72, Hampton Dumont 6

Lake Mills 83, N-K 0

Lake Mills 58, East Buchanan 17

N-K 39, B-K 33

N-K 48, H-D 38

Newman 57, Rockford 17

Rockford 51, South Hamilton 18

Rockford 39, Collins Maxwell 30

Forest City Invitational:

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler

2nd Place – Luke McKenna of Algona

3rd Place – Kelly Griffin of Emmetsburg

4th Place – Conner Morey of Clear Lake

5th Place – Leighton Schoville of North Butler

1st Place Match

Bryce Trees (North Butler) 20-1, So. over Luke McKenna (Algona) 17-10, Fr. (Fall 1:45).

3rd Place Match

Kelly Griffin (Emmetsburg) 4-10, Fr. over Conner Morey (Clear Lake) 8-19, Fr. (Dec 8-2).

5th Place Match

Leighton Schoville (North Butler) 1-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Eric Faught of Clear Lake

2nd Place – Will Kirschbaum of Forest City

3rd Place – Trevor Brinkman of North Butler

4th Place – Bronson Forsyth of Charles City

5th Place – Bryce Witham of Algona

6th Place – Sam Juenger of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

Eric Faught (Clear Lake) 23-0, So. over Will Kirschbaum (Forest City) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 0:58).

3rd Place Match

Trevor Brinkman (North Butler) 13-8, So. over Bronson Forsyth (Charles City) 6-7, Fr. (Dec 7-1).

5th Place Match

Bryce Witham (Algona) 14-11, So. over Sam Juenger (Saint Ansgar) 9-14, Fr. (Inj. 0:00).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jackson Hamlin of Clear Lake

2nd Place – Alec Fett of Forest City

3rd Place – Levi Aldous of Emmetsburg

4th Place – Cameron Peterson of Algona

5th Place – Colton Hobson of North Butler

6th Place – Alex Bronson of Algona

1st Place Match

Jackson Hamlin (Clear Lake) 12-8, Jr. over Alec Fett (Forest City) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Levi Aldous (Emmetsburg) 9-11, Fr. over Cameron Peterson (Algona) 19-9, Sr. (Dec 6-2).

5th Place Match

Colton Hobson (North Butler) 12-5, Fr. over Alex Bronson (Algona) 3-11, Sr. (Fall 1:16).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Proffitt of Charles City

2nd Place – Deven Steele of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Justin Andersen of West Fork

4th Place – Bryan Hillyer of Clear Lake

5th Place – Cole Johnson of Algona

6th Place – Colton Foster of North Butler

1st Place Match

Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 15-5, Fr. over Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 16-3, So. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Justin Andersen (West Fork) 3-1, Sr. over Bryan Hillyer (Clear Lake) 12-12, So. (Dec 9-2).

5th Place Match

Cole Johnson (Algona) 6-7, So. over Colton Foster (North Butler) 2-8, So. (Fall 1:09).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg

2nd Place – Nate Lasher of Charles City

3rd Place – Carson Devine of Algona

4th Place – Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake

5th Place – Brody Bruce of Saint Ansgar

6th Place – Teryn Joebgen of North Butler

1st Place Match

Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg) 20-0, So. over Nate Lasher (Charles City) 6-3, Sr. (Dec 10-3).

3rd Place Match

Carson Devine (Algona) 18-10, So. over Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) 17-7, So. (Dec 5-4).

5th Place Match

Brody Bruce (Saint Ansgar) 15-6, Sr. over Teryn Joebgen (North Butler) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 0:57).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner Lundgren of Emmetsburg

2nd Place – CJ Niedert of North Butler

3rd Place – Aaron Canchola of Clear Lake

4th Place – Jacob Pingel of Clear Lake

5th Place – Shau Landt of Charles City

6th Place – Devan Hackenmiller of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

Tanner Lundgren (Emmetsburg) 19-1, Sr. over CJ Niedert (North Butler) 14-8, So. (Fall 1:24).

3rd Place Match

Aaron Canchola (Clear Lake) 8-13, Jr. over Jacob Pingel (Clear Lake) 2-2, Jr. (Dec 7-1).

5th Place Match

Shau Landt (Charles City) 5-6, Sr. over Devan Hackenmiller (Saint Ansgar) 9-12, Jr. (Fall 3:26).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ryan Leisure of Clear Lake

2nd Place – Dylan Koresh of Charles City

3rd Place – Mitchell Priebe of Algona

4th Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

5th Place – Beau Thompson of North Butler

6th Place – Brad Wirtz of Emmetsburg

1st Place Match

Ryan Leisure (Clear Lake) 24-0, Sr. over Dylan Koresh (Charles City) 13-8, So. (TF-1.5 2:19 (16-0)).

3rd Place Match

Mitchell Priebe (Algona) 14-13, Jr. over Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 8-12, Fr. (Dec 4-2).

5th Place Match

Beau Thompson (North Butler) 9-14, So. over Brad Wirtz (Emmetsburg) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:13).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brandon Trees of North Butler

2nd Place – Maverick Freerksen of Forest City

3rd Place – Ben Finn of Clear Lake

4th Place – Austin Chase of Algona

5th Place – Mason Griffin of Emmetsburg

6th Place – Clay Pierce of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

Brandon Trees (North Butler) 19-2, Jr. over Maverick Freerksen (Forest City) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 0:48).

3rd Place Match

Ben Finn (Clear Lake) 15-10, Jr. over Austin Chase (Algona) 16-11, Jr. (Fall 0:31).

5th Place Match

Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg) 11-9, Fr. over Clay Pierce (Saint Ansgar) 11-13, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:26 (15-0)).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Nelson of North Butler

2nd Place – Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Gage Jamison of Emmetsburg

4th Place – Rhys Glidden of Clear Lake

5th Place – Ethan Alsop of Forest City

6th Place – Mathew Bollig of Algona

1st Place Match

Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 3-0, Sr. over Dayton Smith (Saint Ansgar) 17-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Gage Jamison (Emmetsburg) 14-4, Sr. over Rhys Glidden (Clear Lake) 10-15, Jr. (Fall 1:09).

5th Place Match

Ethan Alsop (Forest City) 4-13, Sr. over Mathew Bollig (Algona) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 2:55).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jarel Arbegast of West Fork

2nd Place – Blake Adams of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Jon Lace of Emmetsburg

4th Place – Zachary Muller of Algona

5th Place – Chance Poley of Clear Lake

6th Place – JC Ulrich of North Butler

1st Place Match

Jarel Arbegast (West Fork) 8-1, Sr. over Blake Adams (Saint Ansgar) 9-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:19 (21-5)).

3rd Place Match

Jon Lace (Emmetsburg) 11-10, Fr. over Zachary Muller (Algona) 7-10, Jr. (MD 8-0).

5th Place Match

Chance Poley (Clear Lake) 10-9, So. over JC Ulrich (North Butler) 6-16, Fr. (Fall 1:52).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trae Ulrich of North Butler

2nd Place – Jacob Hemann of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Alex Koehler of Charles City

4th Place – Tristan Springer of Forest City

5th Place – Kyle Calaguas of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

Trae Ulrich (North Butler) 17-5, Sr. over Jacob Hemann (Saint Ansgar) 12-10, Sr. (Dec 11-6).

3rd Place Match

Alex Koehler (Charles City) 12-7, Sr. over Tristan Springer (Forest City) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 4:55).

5th Place Match

Kyle Calaguas (Clear Lake) 2-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sam Niichel of Charles City

2nd Place – Josh Halligan of Charles City

3rd Place – Noah Murphy of Algona

4th Place – Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake

5th Place – Jimmie Steffens of Emmetsburg

6th Place – Dylan Hanna of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

Sam Niichel (Charles City) 10-9, Jr. over Josh Halligan (Charles City) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 7-6).

3rd Place Match

Noah Murphy (Algona) 14-10, Jr. over Dalton Mennenga (Clear Lake) 8-17, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Jimmie Steffens (Emmetsburg) 12-8, Jr. over Dylan Hanna (Saint Ansgar) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 3:35).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aaron Maloy of Charles City

2nd Place – Dominick Etherington of Algona

3rd Place – Kyle Willms of Clear Lake

4th Place – Garett Koster of Saint Ansgar

5th Place – Jordan Clark of West Fork

6th Place – Tyreque Baker of Charles City

1st Place Match

Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 16-4, Sr. over Dominick Etherington (Algona) 18-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Willms (Clear Lake) 16-4, Sr. over Garett Koster (Saint Ansgar) 8-2, So. (Fall 2:52).

5th Place Match

Jordan Clark (West Fork) 12-7, Jr. over Tyreque Baker (Charles City) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:49).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Josh Wegener of Algona

2nd Place – Mitchell Smith of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Luke Hillegas of Charles City

4th Place – Drew Brown of Forest City

5th Place – Owen Landers of North Butler

6th Place – Alex Bender of West Fork

1st Place Match

Josh Wegener (Algona) 20-2, Sr. over Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 20-2, Sr. (Dec 8-5).

3rd Place Match

Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 17-4, Sr. over Drew Brown (Forest City) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:40).

5th Place Match

Owen Landers (North Butler) 10-13, Sr. over Alex Bender (West Fork) 7-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3).