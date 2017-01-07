Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, January 7th

HS Boys Basketball
GHV 69, Algona 57
NRHEG 59, Hayfield 50
Osage 65, Belmond-Klemme 30
Forest City 59, Clear Lake 57
HS Girls Basketball
Algona 50, GHV 32
Clear Lake 55, Forest City 32
Newman 51, North Iowa 43 OT
Rockford 49, AGWSR 33
NAIA Men’s Basketball
Waldorf 107, Presentation 2OT
NAIA Women’s Basketball
Presentation 67, Waldorf 47
NJCAA Men’s Basketball
NIACC 97, Pure Prep 61
NJCAA Women’s Basketball
Iowa Western 77, NIACC 62
HS Wrestling
BCLUW 54, Rockford 26
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Rockford 18
Lake Mills 65, B-K 10
Lake Mills 72, Hampton Dumont 6
Lake Mills 83, N-K 0
Lake Mills 58, East Buchanan 17
N-K 39, B-K 33
N-K 48, H-D 38
Newman 57, Rockford 17
Rockford 51, South Hamilton 18
Rockford 39, Collins Maxwell 30
Forest City Invitational:
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler
2nd Place – Luke McKenna of Algona
3rd Place – Kelly Griffin of Emmetsburg
4th Place – Conner Morey of Clear Lake
5th Place – Leighton Schoville of North Butler
1st Place Match
Bryce Trees (North Butler) 20-1, So. over Luke McKenna (Algona) 17-10, Fr. (Fall 1:45).
3rd Place Match
Kelly Griffin (Emmetsburg) 4-10, Fr. over Conner Morey (Clear Lake) 8-19, Fr. (Dec 8-2).
5th Place Match
Leighton Schoville (North Butler) 1-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Eric Faught of Clear Lake
2nd Place – Will Kirschbaum of Forest City
3rd Place – Trevor Brinkman of North Butler
4th Place – Bronson Forsyth of Charles City
5th Place – Bryce Witham of Algona
6th Place – Sam Juenger of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
Eric Faught (Clear Lake) 23-0, So. over Will Kirschbaum (Forest City) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 0:58).
3rd Place Match
Trevor Brinkman (North Butler) 13-8, So. over Bronson Forsyth (Charles City) 6-7, Fr. (Dec 7-1).
5th Place Match
Bryce Witham (Algona) 14-11, So. over Sam Juenger (Saint Ansgar) 9-14, Fr. (Inj. 0:00).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jackson Hamlin of Clear Lake
2nd Place – Alec Fett of Forest City
3rd Place – Levi Aldous of Emmetsburg
4th Place – Cameron Peterson of Algona
5th Place – Colton Hobson of North Butler
6th Place – Alex Bronson of Algona
1st Place Match
Jackson Hamlin (Clear Lake) 12-8, Jr. over Alec Fett (Forest City) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Levi Aldous (Emmetsburg) 9-11, Fr. over Cameron Peterson (Algona) 19-9, Sr. (Dec 6-2).
5th Place Match
Colton Hobson (North Butler) 12-5, Fr. over Alex Bronson (Algona) 3-11, Sr. (Fall 1:16).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Proffitt of Charles City
2nd Place – Deven Steele of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place – Justin Andersen of West Fork
4th Place – Bryan Hillyer of Clear Lake
5th Place – Cole Johnson of Algona
6th Place – Colton Foster of North Butler
1st Place Match
Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 15-5, Fr. over Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 16-3, So. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Justin Andersen (West Fork) 3-1, Sr. over Bryan Hillyer (Clear Lake) 12-12, So. (Dec 9-2).
5th Place Match
Cole Johnson (Algona) 6-7, So. over Colton Foster (North Butler) 2-8, So. (Fall 1:09).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg
2nd Place – Nate Lasher of Charles City
3rd Place – Carson Devine of Algona
4th Place – Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake
5th Place – Brody Bruce of Saint Ansgar
6th Place – Teryn Joebgen of North Butler
1st Place Match
Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg) 20-0, So. over Nate Lasher (Charles City) 6-3, Sr. (Dec 10-3).
3rd Place Match
Carson Devine (Algona) 18-10, So. over Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) 17-7, So. (Dec 5-4).
5th Place Match
Brody Bruce (Saint Ansgar) 15-6, Sr. over Teryn Joebgen (North Butler) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 0:57).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tanner Lundgren of Emmetsburg
2nd Place – CJ Niedert of North Butler
3rd Place – Aaron Canchola of Clear Lake
4th Place – Jacob Pingel of Clear Lake
5th Place – Shau Landt of Charles City
6th Place – Devan Hackenmiller of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
Tanner Lundgren (Emmetsburg) 19-1, Sr. over CJ Niedert (North Butler) 14-8, So. (Fall 1:24).
3rd Place Match
Aaron Canchola (Clear Lake) 8-13, Jr. over Jacob Pingel (Clear Lake) 2-2, Jr. (Dec 7-1).
5th Place Match
Shau Landt (Charles City) 5-6, Sr. over Devan Hackenmiller (Saint Ansgar) 9-12, Jr. (Fall 3:26).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ryan Leisure of Clear Lake
2nd Place – Dylan Koresh of Charles City
3rd Place – Mitchell Priebe of Algona
4th Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
5th Place – Beau Thompson of North Butler
6th Place – Brad Wirtz of Emmetsburg
1st Place Match
Ryan Leisure (Clear Lake) 24-0, Sr. over Dylan Koresh (Charles City) 13-8, So. (TF-1.5 2:19 (16-0)).
3rd Place Match
Mitchell Priebe (Algona) 14-13, Jr. over Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 8-12, Fr. (Dec 4-2).
5th Place Match
Beau Thompson (North Butler) 9-14, So. over Brad Wirtz (Emmetsburg) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:13).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brandon Trees of North Butler
2nd Place – Maverick Freerksen of Forest City
3rd Place – Ben Finn of Clear Lake
4th Place – Austin Chase of Algona
5th Place – Mason Griffin of Emmetsburg
6th Place – Clay Pierce of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
Brandon Trees (North Butler) 19-2, Jr. over Maverick Freerksen (Forest City) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 0:48).
3rd Place Match
Ben Finn (Clear Lake) 15-10, Jr. over Austin Chase (Algona) 16-11, Jr. (Fall 0:31).
5th Place Match
Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg) 11-9, Fr. over Clay Pierce (Saint Ansgar) 11-13, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:26 (15-0)).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Nelson of North Butler
2nd Place – Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place – Gage Jamison of Emmetsburg
4th Place – Rhys Glidden of Clear Lake
5th Place – Ethan Alsop of Forest City
6th Place – Mathew Bollig of Algona
1st Place Match
Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 3-0, Sr. over Dayton Smith (Saint Ansgar) 17-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Gage Jamison (Emmetsburg) 14-4, Sr. over Rhys Glidden (Clear Lake) 10-15, Jr. (Fall 1:09).
5th Place Match
Ethan Alsop (Forest City) 4-13, Sr. over Mathew Bollig (Algona) 0-4, Sr. (Fall 2:55).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jarel Arbegast of West Fork
2nd Place – Blake Adams of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place – Jon Lace of Emmetsburg
4th Place – Zachary Muller of Algona
5th Place – Chance Poley of Clear Lake
6th Place – JC Ulrich of North Butler
1st Place Match
Jarel Arbegast (West Fork) 8-1, Sr. over Blake Adams (Saint Ansgar) 9-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:19 (21-5)).
3rd Place Match
Jon Lace (Emmetsburg) 11-10, Fr. over Zachary Muller (Algona) 7-10, Jr. (MD 8-0).
5th Place Match
Chance Poley (Clear Lake) 10-9, So. over JC Ulrich (North Butler) 6-16, Fr. (Fall 1:52).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trae Ulrich of North Butler
2nd Place – Jacob Hemann of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place – Alex Koehler of Charles City
4th Place – Tristan Springer of Forest City
5th Place – Kyle Calaguas of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
Trae Ulrich (North Butler) 17-5, Sr. over Jacob Hemann (Saint Ansgar) 12-10, Sr. (Dec 11-6).
3rd Place Match
Alex Koehler (Charles City) 12-7, Sr. over Tristan Springer (Forest City) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 4:55).
5th Place Match
Kyle Calaguas (Clear Lake) 2-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sam Niichel of Charles City
2nd Place – Josh Halligan of Charles City
3rd Place – Noah Murphy of Algona
4th Place – Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake
5th Place – Jimmie Steffens of Emmetsburg
6th Place – Dylan Hanna of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
Sam Niichel (Charles City) 10-9, Jr. over Josh Halligan (Charles City) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 7-6).
3rd Place Match
Noah Murphy (Algona) 14-10, Jr. over Dalton Mennenga (Clear Lake) 8-17, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Jimmie Steffens (Emmetsburg) 12-8, Jr. over Dylan Hanna (Saint Ansgar) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 3:35).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Aaron Maloy of Charles City
2nd Place – Dominick Etherington of Algona
3rd Place – Kyle Willms of Clear Lake
4th Place – Garett Koster of Saint Ansgar
5th Place – Jordan Clark of West Fork
6th Place – Tyreque Baker of Charles City
1st Place Match
Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 16-4, Sr. over Dominick Etherington (Algona) 18-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Kyle Willms (Clear Lake) 16-4, Sr. over Garett Koster (Saint Ansgar) 8-2, So. (Fall 2:52).
5th Place Match
Jordan Clark (West Fork) 12-7, Jr. over Tyreque Baker (Charles City) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:49).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Josh Wegener of Algona
2nd Place – Mitchell Smith of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place – Luke Hillegas of Charles City
4th Place – Drew Brown of Forest City
5th Place – Owen Landers of North Butler
6th Place – Alex Bender of West Fork
1st Place Match
Josh Wegener (Algona) 20-2, Sr. over Mitchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 20-2, Sr. (Dec 8-5).
3rd Place Match
Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 17-4, Sr. over Drew Brown (Forest City) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:40).
5th Place Match
Owen Landers (North Butler) 10-13, Sr. over Alex Bender (West Fork) 7-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3).