Minnesota legislative session update

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota legislative session kicked off Tuesday and state representatives are working hard to address several needs in the area.

Legislators are expected to have a busy session focusing on budgets, healthcare premiums and more.

State Representative 27a Peggy Bennett says they had a good start addressing several important topics during the session.

“Well, I think the key components for this session that has risen to the top is healthcare obviously with the health insurance crisis here and the costs and the accessibility for a good segment of people and actually it’s affecting everybody in the state just not to the same extent as some,” says Bennett.

Bennett says other areas that need to be addressed are roads and bridges and tax relief for the state.