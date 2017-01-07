One person taken to the hospital after elevated levels of carbon monoxide are detected at Rochester bakery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Fire Department was called to the Gingerbread House Bakery on North Broadway Saturday morning just before 10:00 a.m. after employees reported symptoms consistent with CO exposure.

According to Battalion Chief Chris Bailey, monitors detected elevated CO levels. The bakery was evacuated, and crews began ventilating. Bailey doesn’t believe there were any customers present at the time.

On scene, units assessed the condition for four total employees experiencing symptoms including headaches. Three were released and one was transported to St. Mary’s hospital for further evaluation.

The gas company was called and an investigation into the source is ongoing.

