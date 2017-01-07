Public invited to check out the new Grand Meadow School addition

DEE DEE ST By Published:
1-6-big-school-add-on-vo

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. – As an area school district continues to grow, they realized the need for more space. Around a year ago, construction on the Grand Meadow School addition began and just before Christmas, students and faculty transitioned into the new space.

The $6.8 million project includes four new classrooms for 7-12th grade students and an athletic complex with a new gym, locker rooms, weight rooms, and a wrestling gym.

“We feel very fortunate that we have incoming students and the emphasis the community, the school, and the school board has placed on physical education as well as the academics,” explains

.  “[We] feel very blessed for the support we’ve had from many members of the community whether it’s the labor or time or financial donations, it just shows how much people care for the community of Grand Meadow and our students.”

If you’re interested in checking out the new facility, the district is hosting an open house on Sunday. A short program will begin at 2:00 in the gym, followed by self-guided tours.

 

