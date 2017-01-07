Shooting investigation in Sumner

SUMNER, Iowa – The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Sumner on Friday evening.

Authorities say the call came in just before 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Whitetail Avenue for a report that someone at the residence had been shot. When deputies got to the scene, they found one person who was injured and another who was fatally wounded. The person who was injured was taken to the Sumner Hospital.

At this time, names are not being released.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.