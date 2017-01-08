Businesses impacted by cold weather

MASON CITY, Iowa – Over the past few days we’ve had some cold days and that may have keep some indoors, but not everyone can stay inside while the weather isn’t very nice.

Local businesses such as McDonald’s have been quite busy serving customers this month.

They say one of their biggest sellers is coffee.

“Coffees, large coffees, mediums and smalls are all a dollar, so we get more people in the drive-through because they don’t like to get out of their car and they like to go to the drive-through,” says Brooklin Andrew, Shift Manager at McDonald’s West.

All coffees at McDonald’s will be one dollar until April 4th.