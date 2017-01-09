Another case of CO poisoning in Rochester

Related Coverage One person taken to the hospital after elevated levels of carbon monoxide are detected at Rochester bakery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters were called to another incident of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department says it happened just after 6 am at Northern Turkey Farm at 4251 Simpson Road SE. They received a 911 call about someone sick from possible CO poisoning.

Firefighters arrived to find five employees had been cleaning out a barn with a gas engine power washer. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in the barn and two employees were taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The Rochester Fire Department says any fuel-powered equipment and anything with an open flame should be used only in areas with enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide or other exhaust gases.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause headache or flu like symptoms and may result in total incapacitation.

There was another incident of CO poisoning in Rochester on Saturday at a bakery.