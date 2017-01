ROCHESTER, Minn. – They put their life on the line each and everyday and on Monday they were honored.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton proclaimed Monday to be “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” across the state. In honor of that, the bridge on Interstate 35 will be lit blue and parts of Dayton’s residence will also be that color. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office tells us this day is special and even saying hello to a deputy could make their day.