IA HS AP Boys Basketball Poll (1/9)

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (7) 7-1 117 1

2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (3) 7-1 108 2

3. Sioux City, East (1) 8-0 102 3

4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (2) 7-0 86 4

5. Dubuque, Senior 7-1 74 6

6. Cedar Falls 7-2 54 NR

7. Waukee 7-2 50 10T

8. Valley, West Des Moines 7-3 39 10T

9. Bettendorf 6-2 31 NR

10. Lewis Central 8-1 23 8

Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 10. North Scott, Eldridge 7. Des Moines, Hoover 3. Ames 2. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 2. Fort Dodge 2. Mason City 2. Johnston 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (12) 9-0 128 1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 9-0 106 4

3. Pella 7-1 99 2

4. West Delaware, Manchester 9-0 97 3

5. Spirit Lake 8-1 61 6

6. Mount Pleasant 8-1 54 NR

7. Mount Vernon 7-2 43 10

8. Charles City 8-1 38 8

9. Assumption, Davenport 6-3 35 NR

10. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2-6 11 9

Others receiving votes: Forest City 10. Solon 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10. Oskaloosa 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 3. Le Mars 2. Atlantic 1. Knoxville 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1.(T) Western Christian, Hull (5) 7-1 111 1

1.(T) Pella Christian (6) 7-1 111 2

3.(T) Hinton (2) 10-0 76 3

3.(T) Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 8-1 76 6

5. Cascade,Western Dubuque 9-0 73 7

6. South Hamilton, Jewell 9-0 64 9

7. Van Meter 9-0 39 NR

8. Osage 9-0 38 10

9. Camanche 10-1 35 NR

10. Sheldon 10-1 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 19. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 10. Northeast, Goose Lake 8. West Lyon, Inwood 8. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 4. Rock Valley 4. Jesup 2. A-H-S-T, Avoca 2. Sioux Center 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 10-0 121 2

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8) 7-0 120 1

3. New London 9-0 79 4

4. Montezuma 9-1 65 7

5. St. Mary’s, Remsen (1) 8-0 63 5

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 10-0 62 6

7. Grand View Christian 9-1 61 NR

8. Lynnville-Sully 9-1 43 9

9. Murray 9-0 34 NR

10. Boyden-Hull 5-4 20 8

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 17. West Fork, Sheffield 8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 6. St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 5. George-Little Rock 2. AGWSR, Ackley 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1.

All Associated Press members in Iowa are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Nonpareil; Creston News Advertiser; Quad-City Times; Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Mason City Globe Gazette; Mount Pleasant News; Newton Daily News; Sioux City Journal; Waterloo Courier; KFJB; KGYM; KIMT.¤