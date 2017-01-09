Iowa Legislature: Spouse advice round table discussion

DES MOINES, Iowa – Lawmakers are back in Des Moines for the start of the 2017 Legislative Session. Of course after the November election, there are some new faces in the House and Senate chambers. Being a newcomer to the legislature comes with its share of stress and anxiety, even for their spouses. That’s why husbands and wives who have been through multiple sessions sat down with other spouses going through it for the first time to give them an idea of what to expect. That includes State Representative Sharon Steckman’s husband.

“One of the things about Thursdays nights, when she comes home, we used to go to a restaurant we like and people would just come over and say well here’s what I think you should be working on, here’s what we are concerned about, so that interfered with our social time,” says Alan Steckman.

Two new faces at the Capitol from north Iowa are Republican Representative Jane Bloomingdale, representing House District 51 and Republican State Senator Waylon Brown, who represents District 26.