Klemme man arrested for pickup truck theft near Rockford

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Hancock County man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Cerro Gordo County.

28-year-old Clay Douglas Kalvig of Klemme is charged with 1st degree theft, 2nd degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree burglary and driving while license suspended/cancelled.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on 220th Street near Rockford around 1:43 am Monday. The homeowner stated that someone stole their pickup and drove it through their garage door, causing about $1,000 in damage.

About 2 hours later, the Iowa State Patrol located the stolen truck in the ditch at the intersection of 170th Street and Balsam Avenue and arrested Kalvig.

He is being held on $10,000 bond.