ROCHESTER, Minn. – The beating of a woman has led to an arrest.

Rochester police arrested Lawrence Chatman in the 4700 block of 14th Avenue NW, where the alleged assault took place last week. Officers said Chatman attempted to flee through a window after they surrounded the area and he had to be tased after resisting arrest.

Chatman is facing numerous felony charges, including stalking, harassment and domestic abuse strangulation.