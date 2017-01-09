New raincoats for cops

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Some local police officers are getting some new gear that will help keep them safe and dry.

The Charles City Police Department are getting raincoats, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

The simple gesture will make a big difference for the department.

“It’s very, very nice that it’s going to keep the officers safe as they’re out there on the street covering accidents and anything else in the rain, so they’ll have these raincoats,” says Hugh Anderson, Charles City Chief of Police.

And the bright color of the coats will also help make them more visible in the dark.